HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for a girl that has possibly runaway.

11-year-old Lashontae Jayla Vinston was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Phoebus area of Hampton, say officials.

Vinston is 5 foot 6 inches, and weighs 115 pounds.

For any information on possible whereabouts, please call 757-727-6111.

Stay with News 3 for updates.