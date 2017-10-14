× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more drizzle and clouds

We’re in for yet another gloomy day. Expect to see some drizzle and light rain throughout the day as an area of low pressure sits off the coast. Highs today in the low 70s. Clouds will start to thin out later today.

Clearing continues Sunday. We’ll finally see some sunshine! Temperatures will warm to the 80s. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring us a big drop in temperatures!

Scattered showers and possible storms to start the work week. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 60s. Bring on the sweater sweater weather!

Tuesday is looking like your perfect fall day. It will be a chilly start, with many inland areas waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Highs in the 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to warm up again by midweek. We’ll see highs in the 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Ophelia becomes a rare category 3 hurricane, south of the Azores. This is the sixth major hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season. Ophelia is moving toward the northeast near 25 mph, and this motion is expected continue through Sunday with a turn toward the NNE. On the forecast track, the core of Ophelia will pass to the south and southeast of the southeastern Azores by tonight. Weakening should begin tonight or Sunday. However, Ophelia is still expected to remain a powerful cyclone with hurricane force winds for the next couple of days as it approaches Ireland.

11:00 AM AST Sat Oct 14

Location: 34.8°N 26.6°W

Moving: NE at 25 mph

Min pressure: 960 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

Hurricane Tracker

