Family holds candlelight vigil in memory of Hampton woman who was shot and killed

HAMPTON, Va. – A family is mourning the lost of Tayna Dollene Fox, 55, who was shot to death in the intersection of Shell Road and Gary Lane around 3 a.m on Tuesday.

They held a candlelight vigil in the same spot Fox was found dead.

The family is also offering a $5,000 reward with information that will lead to an arrest.

