PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday evening.

Dispatch received a call around 9 p.m. of an armed robbery at the G Code on 3325 Victory Blvd.

Police say the suspect pulled a gun on workers at the business.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects are known at this time.

This is still an on going investigation.

