757 Showdown: 4th quarter pick six lifts Salem over Tallwood 13-7

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Rain wasn't going to deter Salem from avenging last week's heartbreaking 15-14 loss to Landstown.

The Sun Devils (5-2) knew they had a chance to spoil Tallwood's (4-3)homecoming night, and pounced on the opportunity when Javon Parkins' go-ahead and game-winning pick six gave Salem their first lead of the game at 13-7.

After going into the half down 7-0, Salem started to use the air to move the ball, despite the constant downpour.

Amorie Morrison found James Rogers in the back of the endzone for a touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game.

"We've just got to keep it going. No let downs, not let up," said Salem running back Lamarco Williams. "We just have to finish the season well."

Salem is back at home next week to host Bayside. Tallwood will be back at home to host Cox.