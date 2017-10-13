× Xtreme AutoLife Show comes to the Norfolk Scope Arena

NORFOLK, Va. – The Xtreme AutoLife Show kicks off Saturday at 1 at the Norfolk Scope and your ticket purchase will partially go towards hurricane relief efforts.

More than 100 cars will be on display inside and anywhere from 150-300 cars will be on display outside where car enthusiasts can make their rounds and check out cars, old and new.

Executive Producer Jeff Davis tells News 3 the event is for all ages, and is a great family-friendly atmosphere with performances going on while the cars are on display.

The event goes until 11 p.m. and all day there will be contests like a base-off, a glow-off, BMX stunt riders, a bikini competition, musical performers and a concert to end the night with Sunshine Anderson headlining a new song.

News 3 is a proud sponsor of the event along with Salvation Army.

Other major sponsors include Ocampo Customs. Blaak Bhoi Music, who is sponsoring the concert.

Contributors to the event include International Bikini, Rob Nolli and the BMX Tricksters out of Florida, World Bboy Group, the Base-Off is sponsored by Soundwave Customs, and the Glow-Off is sponsored by Wizard Fabrication.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids tickets are $10 in advance $12 at the door. $5 from every ticket goes toward hurricane relief.