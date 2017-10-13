Walmart opens training academy at Edinburgh store in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Walmart has opened a training academy at their Walmart Supercenter location at 201 Hillcrest Parkway in Chesapeake.

The academy is a place where hourly supervisors and department managers receive two weeks of hands-on training both in the classroom and on the sales floor.

The first week is dedicated to retail fundamentals and gaining core retail skills.

The second week is dedicated to training on the sales floor to gain the knowledge and skills to run the specific department where the associate works.

Areas of study include leadership, merchandising, operations, technology and customer service, in addition to the department-specific training.

Academy graduates will have the skills and confidence to run outstanding departments, lead people and deliver a great customer experience.

“Our training academies help provide associates with the skills they need to succeed and advance, while creating a better and more consistent customer experience,” said Brent Rains, Regional General Manager, Walmart. “Skills training increases productivity, confidence and knowledge which leads to greater job satisfaction, personal and professional growth and helps make working at Walmart a smart career choice.”

Walmart plans to build approximately 200 academies in the U.S. by the end of 2017. Each academy will have its own team of approximately 14 associates to lead the training.