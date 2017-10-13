Police in Norfolk looking for bank card thief

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are looking for a man that has been using a stolen bank card.

According to police, the man is using a bank card that was stolen during a burglary on Sept. 2.

The robbery happened on the 900 block of Druid Circle around 6 a.m., and a bank card is among several items stolen that evening.

A few days after the robbery, the man in the picture used the card at a 7-Eleven ATM in Portsmouth.

If you recognize this person, or know anything about this crime, police encourage you contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.