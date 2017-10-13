× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy Saturday, Sunny Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Talk about your whiplash weather! We are looking at a 20-degree swing in temperatures and showers and thunderstorms in between!

An area of low pressure off the coast is bringing us gusty winds, cloudy skies and some light showers from time to time. And it looks like that low will stick around for your Saturday, meaning more clouds and more showers, especially in the morning.

By the afternoon, skies will start to clear laying the groundwork for a sunny and hot day on Sunday.

Ahead of a cold front, we expect high temperatures in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend.

But that cold front will usher in a huge swing in temperatures. Expect scattered showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms and sharply cooler temperatures on Monday. It looks like the mercury will only climb into the mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

And morning low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 40s in many inland areas.

But with plenty of sunshine returning for mid week, we will start to warm back up into the 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Hurricane Tracker

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

Join me on Facebook HERE.

Follow me on Twitter HERE.

Check Interactive Radar here: http://wtkr.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/