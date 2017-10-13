Norfolk preschoolers test top educational toys

NORFOLK, Va. – The Goddard School helped a variety of toy brands test out different products in an annual nationwide initiative that engages children from infants to six-years-old.

The 2017 Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test put the kids in front of toy brands that included Lakeshore Learning, Hape, Faber-Castell, K’NEX, Fat Brain Toys, Peaceable Kingdom, Learning Resources and many more.

The kids rated and judged the toys based off of interactivity, skill development, creative inspiration and more.

After lots of play time and careful observation, the children were then able to cast their votes to determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys, which will be announced on Nov. 1.