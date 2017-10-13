Newport News Sheriff taken to hospital after crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sheriff Gabe Morgan of Newport News was involved in a wreck Friday when a Ford F-150 crashed into the rear of his department issued Chevrolet Tahoe.

NNPD said that at 11:05 a.m. police and medical personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of Warwick Blvd., and Glendale Rd., and that injuries had been reported.

Sheriff Morgan was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pick-up was operated by Mark Alexander Franklin, a Virginia Beach resident.

Franklin was issued a summons charging him with following to close.