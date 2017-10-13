Newport News Police actively searching for fugitive; Kiln Creek Elementary on lockdown as precaution

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are searching for a wanted fugitive who was spotted Friday and fled from police.

The fugitive, John Thacker, is wanted on multiple felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions.

A NNPD Fugitive Unit spotted Thacker in the 600 block of Windbrook Circle in the Kiln Creek area just before noon.

When authorities attempted to speak to him, he fled.

A perimeter has been set up in the area. Newport News Police and Virginia State Police are assisting with the search.

As a result of the search, Kiln Creek Elementary is currently on a lockdown.

