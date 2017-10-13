Fun for Halloween with homemade slime and a melting witch on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We are having some science fun with Jupiter Jen from Mad Science of Hampton Roads .

We learn some fun things you can do with the kids to make the season special - like make slime or melt a witch head.

Learn more at hamptonroads.madscience.org.

Homemade “Fluffy” Slime Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 bottle Elmer’s white school glue

Shaving Cream (foam kind, not gel or cream)

Borax solution (1 cup warm water mixed with 1 teaspoon Borax, mixed until clear)

Eye Contact Solution (optional)

Food coloring or washable paint

Medium to large mixing bowl

Large spoon

Instructions:

Squeeze bottle of glue into bowl Stir in ½ to 1 cup of shaving foam (up to you and how fluffy you want to make your slime) Add food coloring or paint and stir Mix in a few squirts of eye contact solution (supposed to make it less sticky) Add borax solution a teaspoon at a time until the mixture forms a clump in the bowl Knead the slime

If it’s too sticky, add more borax solution.

Have fun!