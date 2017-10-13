Fun for Halloween with homemade slime and a melting witch on Coast Live

Posted 5:01 pm, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:04PM, October 13, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We are having some science fun with Jupiter Jen from Mad Science of Hampton Roads .

We learn some fun things you can do with the kids to make the season special - like make slime or melt a witch head.

Learn more at hamptonroads.madscience.org.

Homemade “Fluffy” Slime Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle Elmer’s white school glue
  • Shaving Cream (foam kind, not gel or cream)
  • Borax solution (1 cup warm water mixed with 1 teaspoon Borax, mixed until clear)
  • Eye Contact Solution (optional)
  • Food coloring or washable paint
  • Medium to large mixing bowl
  • Large spoon

Instructions:

  1. Squeeze bottle of glue into bowl
  2. Stir in ½ to 1 cup of shaving foam (up to you and how fluffy you want to make your slime)
  3. Add food coloring or paint and stir
  4. Mix in a few squirts of eye contact solution (supposed to make it less sticky)
  5. Add borax solution a teaspoon at a time until the mixture forms a clump in the bowl
  6. Knead the slime

If it’s too sticky, add more borax solution.

Have fun!