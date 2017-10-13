Fun for Halloween with homemade slime and a melting witch on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We are having some science fun with Jupiter Jen from Mad Science of Hampton Roads .
We learn some fun things you can do with the kids to make the season special - like make slime or melt a witch head.
Learn more at hamptonroads.madscience.org.
Homemade “Fluffy” Slime Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Elmer’s white school glue
- Shaving Cream (foam kind, not gel or cream)
- Borax solution (1 cup warm water mixed with 1 teaspoon Borax, mixed until clear)
- Eye Contact Solution (optional)
- Food coloring or washable paint
- Medium to large mixing bowl
- Large spoon
Instructions:
- Squeeze bottle of glue into bowl
- Stir in ½ to 1 cup of shaving foam (up to you and how fluffy you want to make your slime)
- Add food coloring or paint and stir
- Mix in a few squirts of eye contact solution (supposed to make it less sticky)
- Add borax solution a teaspoon at a time until the mixture forms a clump in the bowl
- Knead the slime
If it’s too sticky, add more borax solution.
Have fun!