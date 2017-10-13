× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Another gloomy day with drizzle

Another gloomy and breezy day on tap, but sunshine is on the way!

Some patchy fog possible this morning. We’re still dealing with a lot of moisture in the air, so you can expect another day gloomy day, with mist and a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. It will still be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast 10-15 mph. A few higher gusts are possible. Due to the onshore winds today, we could see some minor tidal flooding at times of high tide. We also have a coastal flood advisory that is in effect through this morning. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s.

Temperatures begin trending warmer again on Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll continue with the chance for drizzle or a few showers. Looks like we could finally see the clouds break late in the day.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday and drying conditions. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. A cold front will approach Sunday night.

A chance of showers and storms to start the work week, thanks to a cold front. Temperatures will dip into the 60s! Bring on the sweaters! High pressure will then build in Tuesday and Wednesday with dry and cool conditions, but near normal for this time of year.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Ophelia is moving toward the east-northeast near 8 mph, and this motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. A turn toward the northeast with an additional increase in forward speed is expected Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will pass near or to the southeast of the southeastern Azores Saturday and Saturday night.

5:00 AM AST Fri Oct 13

Location: 31.1°N 33.9°W

Moving: ENE at 8 mph

Min pressure: 970 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

