NASHVILLE – Moo-ve out of the way!

A semi truck carrying about 30 cows over turned on I-40 in Nashville and ended up blocking several lanes of traffic according to CBS News.

Cattle truck overturned on Briley Pkwy North near I-40. Driver ok. Several cows rounded up. Traffic being diverted. Plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/plR067YsVN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 13, 2017

CBS affiliate WTVF reported that some cows escaped, but authorities managed to round them up before they caused even more of a commotion.

Unfortunately, two of the cows did not survive the crash. The truck driver was not injured.