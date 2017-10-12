× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Morning fog and drizzle, afternoon showers and gusty winds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another day with clouds and rain… A stationary front continues to linger over the Mid-Atlantic, keeping cloudy skies and rain chances in the forecast. Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, especially inland. We will see mostly cloudy skies again today. Expect drizzle and a few scattered showers this morning. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible. Highs today will drop into the mid and upper 70s, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will crank up today from the NE at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 25 mph possible this afternoon.

Lows will drop into the upper 60s tonight with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to 25 mph possible.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with scattered showers through the day. Highs will slip into the mid 70s tomorrow. It will still be breezy tomorrow but a step down from today with winds at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will mix in for the weekend. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Windy. Lows in the upper 60s 70. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Ophelia moving slowly NE over the open Atlantic. Ophelia is centered about 725 miles SW of the Azores and moving NE at 3 mph. This general motion is expected today, followed a by faster motion toward the ENE or NE on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or two.

5:00 AM AST Thu Oct 12

Location: 30.3°N 35.6°W

Moving: NE at 3 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 12th

1967 F2 Tornado: Isle of Wight Co, F1 Tornado Suffolk

