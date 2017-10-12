Suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reinstated after federal appeals court overturns decision

DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys have a bye this week. However, when the defending NFC East division champs return to the field, they may do so without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Thursday, a federal appeals court overturned a district court’s ruling – reinstating Elliott’s six game NFL-imposed suspension for domestic violence.

Elliott was originally suspended six games by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell following a lengthy investigation into accusations Elliott abused his former girlfriend. However, a district court judge issued a preliminary injunction last month after agreeing with the NFLPA that Elliott didn’t receive a fair suspension appeal hearing.

Elliott has played in every game this season, rushing for 393 yards and two touchdowns as his Cowboys have lost three of their first five games.

According to NFL.com, the 5th Circuit ruled 2-1 in favor of the NFL that the district court did not have subject matter jurisdiction in Elliott case after hearing oral arguments from the league and NFL Players Association lawyers earlier this month. It vacates the preliminary injunction and directs an order to the lower court to dismiss the case.

The Cowboys next six games are: at San Francisco, at Washington, vs. Kansas City, at Atlanta, vs. Philadelphia and vs. L.A. Chargers.

Big win in court for NFL w/ Elliott suspension being vacated. Would expect NFLPA to appeal but timetable for that filing to be heard murky — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 12, 2017