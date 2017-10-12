Suffolk man arrested on assault charges stemming from Charlottesville protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Deandre Harris of Suffolk was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding, according to CBS19 News.

Warrants had been issued earlier this week for Harris, witched stemmed from an altercation on the day of the Unite the Right rally at the Market St. parking garage in Charlottesville.

The victim reportedly went to the magistrate’s office to try and obtain the warrant against Harris after presenting officials with his account of what happened during the incident.

CBS19 reports that Charlottesville Police Department detained Harris after he turned himself in at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was taken before a magistrate and released on an unsecured bond.

Harris will be in Charlottesville General District Court for a hearing on Friday morning.

