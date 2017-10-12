Suffolk golf course loses entire fleet of golf carts in fire caused by lightning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Sleepy Hole Golf Course went up in flames just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The fire left the maintenance facility wrecked, and 75 golf carts destroyed.

Director of the golf course JT Belcher, tells News 3 that the damages costs roughly $375,000.

Belcher also said it's going to take at least three to five months to build another facility.

After an investigation officials said the cause of the fire has been ruled natural in nature, caused by lightning.

Strong thunderstorms moved through the area at the time of the fire.

