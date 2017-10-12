× PETA Norfolk rescues 11 dogs from Puerto Rico devastation

NORFOLK, Va. – A plane carrying 11 dogs landed at Norfolk International Airport Thursday.

The dogs were brought from Puerto Rico which was left devastated by Hurricane Maria last month.

A team of five from PETA Norfolk went down to the U.S. territory to help those who are picking up after the hurricane.

The 11 dogs brought back to Hampton Roads each have a medical condition they’re dealing with. One of the dogs, Coconut, is blind in both eyes.

The dogs will be up for adoption through PETA, Virginia Beach SPCA and Norfolk SPCA.