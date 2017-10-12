Norfolk holds third annual NEON Festival

NORFOLK, Va. – The third annual NEON (New Energy of Norfolk) Festival will be held in Downtown Norfolk’s NEON District on Oct. 19 and 20.

Presented by the Business Consortium for Arts Support, the festival is free and allows people to experience Norfolk through art exhibitions, local and national performances and mural tours.

The Thursday and Friday festivities will allow the Hampton Roads community to see a variety of food, art and entertainment available to them.

The NEON Festival is produced by the Downtown Norfolk Council and Chrysler Museum and Glass Studio.

A full list of exhibitions, events and entertainment is available at www.neonnfk.com/festival.