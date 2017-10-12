A break from the heat today, but not the gloomy conditions and rain. We are also dealing with some tidal flooding, and we’ll see it again on Friday.

Lows will drop into the upper 60s tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a couple showers. It will still be windy tonight with winds NE 10-20 mph. Expect some patchy fog.

We will see mostly cloudy skies to end the work week, with scattered showers through the day. Highs will slip into the mid 70s tomorrow. It will still be breezy tomorrow, but not as breezy as Thursday.

The weekend is looking mostly dry. Saturday we’ll have a slight chance for showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80. Warmer Sunday with temperatures warming to the mid 80s, under partly cloudy skies.

If you’re ready for fall-like temperatures, we’ve got some