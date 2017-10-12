× First Warning Forecast: A breezy and gloomy day to end the work week

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (25%), Windy. Lows in the upper 60s 70. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Ophelia is currently meandering, but a east-northeast motion is expected to begin tonight. A east-northeast motion is forecast to continue after that with a substantial increase in forward speed by this weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will remain south of the

Azores through Saturday.

5:00 PM AST Thu Oct 12

Location: 30.4°N 35.5°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 973 mb

Max sustained: 100 mph

Hurricane Tracker

