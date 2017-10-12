Donate blood this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support cancer patients

The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to donate blood during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support cancer patients and others.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and nearly 253,000 are expected to be diagnosed in 2017.
Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Here are the blood donation opportunities in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina from October 16-31.
Virginia:
Chesapeake City
Chesapeake
10/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road
10/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road
10/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 472 N. Battlefield Boulevard
10/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
10/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Believers Church, 4500 Peek Trail
10/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, 401 Albemarle Drive
10/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
10/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
Franklin
Rocky Mount
10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Avenue
Hampton City
Hampton
10/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 99 E. Mercury Boulevard
10/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VPAR, 1001 North Campus Parkway
10/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cornerstone Worship Center International, 41 Tide Mill Lane
10/22/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Drive
10/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue
10/27/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 1972 Power Plant Parkway
Isle of Wight
Windsor
10/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Isle of Wight Ruritan Club House, 17011 Courthouse Highway
10/26/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Windsor High School, 24 Church Street
James City
Williamsburg
10/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Avenue
10/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12 p.m., Eastern State Hospital-Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road
10/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lafayette High School, 4460 Longhill Road
10/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 5289 John Tyler Highway
10/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue
10/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Bede Catholic Church Parish Center, 10 Harrison Avenue
10/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue
10/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane
10/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Snow Companies, 133 Waller Mill Road
10/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., College of William and Mary, Girgbys Street
Newport News City
Newport News
10/17/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Horizons Newport News, 13400 Woodside Lane
10/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road
10/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Newport News Public Works/Annex, 511 Oyster Point Road
10/20/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
10/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
10/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cinemark City Center, 11810 Fountain Way
10/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Harpersville Road
10/29/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Church Of Christ, 205 Denbigh Boulevard
Norfolk City
Norfolk
10/16/2017: 8:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/18/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/19/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/20/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/21/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/25/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street
10/25/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/26/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue
10/26/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/27/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/28/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Miles Memorial United Methodist Church, 9450 Granby St
10/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/30/2017: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Children’s Hospital of King’s Daughter, 601 Childrens Lane
10/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
10/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Children’s Hospital of King’s Daughter, 601 Childrens Lane
10/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eastern Virginia Medical School, 700 West Olney Road
10/31/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
Poquoson City
Poquoson
10/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road
Portsmouth City
Portsmouth
10/17/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue
10/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road
Suffolk City
Suffolk
10/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road
10/25/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 4251 Driver Lane
10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1700 North Main Street
10/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Autumn Ridge Apartments, 114 Nancy Drive
10/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Zaxby’s, 6120 College Drive
10/30/2017: 4:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Walgreens, 3633 Bridge Road
Surry
Surry
10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Surry County Public Library, 270 Colonial Trail E
Virginia Beach City
Virginia Beach
10/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Bayside Lodge 56th District, 1465 Independence Blvd.
10/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AvalonBay Communities Inc., 2901 Sabre Street, Suite 100
10/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
10/18/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Road
10/19/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard
10/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wycliffe Presbyterian Church/Lawerence Hall, 1445 N Great Neck Road
10/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
10/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
10/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive
10/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
10/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
10/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kroger Shore Drive, 4625 Shore Drive
10/31/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
York
Tabb
10/23/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 5003 A Victory Blvd.
Yorktown
10/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Yorktown Masonic Lodge, 221 Ballard Street
North Carolina
Chowan
Edenton
10/18/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., John A. Holmes High School, 600 Woodard Street
10/24/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road
Currituck
Currituck
10/31/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., J. P. Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Hwy
Dare
Buxton
10/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12
Kill Devil Hills
10/18/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., First Flight High School, 100 Veterans Drive
Franklin
Louisburg
10/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rock Spring Baptist Church, 34 Rock Springs Church Rd.
Hertford
Ahoskie
10/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street
Northampton
Gaston
10/31/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., KIPP Pride High School, 320 Pleasant Hill Rd
Henrico
10/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Road
Lasker
10/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northeast Academy, 210 Church Street
Pasquotank
Elizabeth City
10/16/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road
10/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., College of the Albemarle, 1208 North Road Street
10/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street
10/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Red Cross Chapter, Elizabeth City, 1409 Parkview Drive