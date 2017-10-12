Donate blood this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support cancer patients

The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to donate blood during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support cancer patients and others.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and nearly 253,000 are expected to be diagnosed in 2017.

Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Here are the blood donation opportunities in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina from October 16-31.

Virginia:

Chesapeake City

Chesapeake

10/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road

10/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road

10/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 472 N. Battlefield Boulevard

10/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

10/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Believers Church, 4500 Peek Trail

10/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, 401 Albemarle Drive

10/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

10/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

Franklin

Rocky Mount

10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Avenue

Hampton City

Hampton

10/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 99 E. Mercury Boulevard

10/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VPAR, 1001 North Campus Parkway

10/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cornerstone Worship Center International, 41 Tide Mill Lane

10/22/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Drive

10/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

10/27/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 1972 Power Plant Parkway

Isle of Wight

Windsor

10/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Isle of Wight Ruritan Club House, 17011 Courthouse Highway

10/26/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Windsor High School, 24 Church Street

James City

Williamsburg

10/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Avenue

10/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12 p.m., Eastern State Hospital-Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road

10/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lafayette High School, 4460 Longhill Road

10/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 5289 John Tyler Highway

10/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

10/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Bede Catholic Church Parish Center, 10 Harrison Avenue

10/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue

10/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane

10/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Snow Companies, 133 Waller Mill Road

10/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., College of William and Mary, Girgbys Street

Newport News City

Newport News

10/17/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Horizons Newport News, 13400 Woodside Lane

10/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road

10/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Newport News Public Works/Annex, 511 Oyster Point Road

10/20/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

10/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

10/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cinemark City Center, 11810 Fountain Way

10/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Harpersville Road

10/29/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Church Of Christ, 205 Denbigh Boulevard

Norfolk City

Norfolk

10/16/2017: 8:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/18/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/19/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/20/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/21/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/25/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street

10/25/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/26/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue

10/26/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/27/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/28/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Miles Memorial United Methodist Church, 9450 Granby St

10/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/30/2017: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Children’s Hospital of King’s Daughter, 601 Childrens Lane

10/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Children’s Hospital of King’s Daughter, 601 Childrens Lane

10/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eastern Virginia Medical School, 700 West Olney Road

10/31/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

Poquoson City

Poquoson

10/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road

Portsmouth City

Portsmouth

10/17/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue

10/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road

Suffolk City

Suffolk

10/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road

10/25/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 4251 Driver Lane

10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1700 North Main Street

10/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Autumn Ridge Apartments, 114 Nancy Drive

10/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Zaxby’s, 6120 College Drive

10/30/2017: 4:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Walgreens, 3633 Bridge Road

Surry

Surry

10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Surry County Public Library, 270 Colonial Trail E

Virginia Beach City

Virginia Beach

10/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Bayside Lodge 56th District, 1465 Independence Blvd.

10/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AvalonBay Communities Inc., 2901 Sabre Street, Suite 100

10/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/18/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Road

10/19/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard

10/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wycliffe Presbyterian Church/Lawerence Hall, 1445 N Great Neck Road

10/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive

10/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kroger Shore Drive, 4625 Shore Drive

10/31/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

York

Tabb

10/23/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 5003 A Victory Blvd.

Yorktown

10/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Yorktown Masonic Lodge, 221 Ballard Street

North Carolina

Chowan

Edenton

10/18/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., John A. Holmes High School, 600 Woodard Street

10/24/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road

Currituck

Currituck

10/31/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., J. P. Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Hwy

Dare

Buxton

10/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12

Kill Devil Hills

10/18/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., First Flight High School, 100 Veterans Drive

Franklin

Louisburg

10/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rock Spring Baptist Church, 34 Rock Springs Church Rd.

Hertford

Ahoskie

10/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street

Northampton

Gaston

10/31/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., KIPP Pride High School, 320 Pleasant Hill Rd

Henrico

10/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Road

Lasker

10/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northeast Academy, 210 Church Street

Pasquotank

Elizabeth City

10/16/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road

10/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., College of the Albemarle, 1208 North Road Street

10/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street

10/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Red Cross Chapter, Elizabeth City, 1409 Parkview Drive