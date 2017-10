Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - In December, V‐DOT is planning to launch the 64 Express Lanes and provide more choices for motorists. They’re converting the current HOV lanes on I‐64 between I‐264 and I‐564 in Norfolk.

Deputy Secretary of Transportation Grindly Johnson joins us with the details.

For more information visit 64expresslanes.org.

Presented by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).