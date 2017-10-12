× Behind the ccenes of The Lion King with the Hurrah Players

NORFOLK, Va. – The Hurrah Players are bringing a Disney classic to life!

This weekend they will perform the world’s #1 musical, The Lion King.

The African savanna comes to life with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey to the jungle…and back again in this awe-inspiring celebration of life!

They’ll have shows in Norfolk (Oct 13-15), Suffolk (Oct 21) and Hampton (Oct 28-29).

For ticket information, check out www.hurrahplayers.com or 757-627-5437.