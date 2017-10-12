Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - With both teams coming into this weekend's contest unbeaten in MEAC play, the 55th edition of the "Battle of the Bay" will be worth more than just bragging rights.

Norfolk State (2-3, 2-0 MEAC) has beat Hampton (3-2, 2-0 MEAC) three straight times. The series is as close as rivalries get record-wise. The Spartans lead the all-time series 26-25-1.

"They've won the last three, which gives them all the bragging rights," said Hampton senior defensive back Brendan Cole.

"At the end of the day I feel like their run is over. I feel like we'll come out there and execute, do what we do to get the win, and like Coach Maynor said it's our biggest game because it's the next game."

NSU will look to use the momentum from last weekend's last-second win over Florida A&M in a game that always draws a crowd from both schools.

"I don't think streaks mean anything especially when you get two teams like this on the field together," said Spartans head coach Latrell Scott. Since 1972-73, no coach has won two straight over Hampton to start their NSU coaching tenure except Bob Ledbetter, and Scott.

Kickoff is set for 2:00p.m. from Dick Price Stadium on Saturday.