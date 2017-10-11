Woman held against will in Newport News domestic situation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman is being held against her will in the 500 block of Bellwood Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officer with the Newport News Police Department responded to a domestic situation at 11:39 a.m. The call came from an adult female who told them she was being held against her will by an adult male armed with a firearm inside the residence.

The Newport News Tactical Team was activated at 2:35 p.m. and is currently responding to the situation.

There is no further information.

