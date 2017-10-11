Williamsburg eatery named in top U.S. restaurants

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – If you haven’t been to the Fat Canary, now might be the time to go.

The restaurant was named the 11th Top Restaurant Wednesday according to TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Restaurants in the U.S. Winners were determined using an algorithm that factored in the quantity and quality of guest reviews gathered over a 12-month period.

Twenty-five restaurants made the cut for the U.S. list:

Daniel – New York City, NY Victoria & Albert’s – Orlando, FL Charleston Grill – Charleston, SC Alinea – Chicago, IL Chef and the Farmer – Kinston, NC Halls Chophouse – Charleston, SC Geronimo – Santa Fe, NM Mama’s Fish House – Paia, HI Restaurant Gary Danko – San Francisco, CA Merriman’s – Kapalua, HI Fat Canary – Williamsburg, VA Grill 225 – Charleston, SC Circa 1886 – Charleston, SC Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, CA Le Cirque – Las Vegas, NV Per Se – New York City, NY Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, TN Zahav – Philadelphia, PA Le Bernardin – New York City, NY Del Posto – New York City, NY Auburge du Soleil – Rutherford, CA Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, HI Bavette’s Bar and Boeuf – Chicago, IL Bliss – San Antonoi, TX GW Fins – New Orleans, LA

According to their official website, the restaurant has received the AAA Four Diamond award each year since it opened in 2003.

