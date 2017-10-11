× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another muggy day with showers and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Stuck with the humidity and rain chances… A stationary front will continue to linger over the Mid-Atlantic, limiting any dramatic changes to our weather pattern. It will be warm and muggy again today with clouds, showers, and storms possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few glimpses of sun possible. A few scattered showers are possible this morning with rain and storm chances climbing this afternoon and evening. Our threat for severe storms will be low but heavy downpours are possible.

It will be warm and muggy again tonight with lows near 70. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with scattered showers through the day. Highs will slip into the upper 70s tomorrow and winds will crank up. Wind gusts to near 30 mph are possible tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will mix in for Friday and the weekend. Highs will dip into the mid 70s for Friday but climb back to near 80 this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows near 70. Winds: S/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the open Atlantic. TS Ophelia is centered about 785 miles SW of the Azores and moving SE at 6 mph. A SE to ESE motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected through Thursday, followed by a turn toward the ENE by Thursday night or Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday night or Thursday.

5:00 AM AST Wed Oct 11

Location: 30.2°N 37.0°W

Moving: SE at 6 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 11th

2002 Heavy Rain: 3.45″ Norfolk, 2.83″ Salisbury

