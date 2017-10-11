Teen guilty of murder in string of Virginia Beach shootings to be sentenced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A teenager who pleaded guilty to murder will learn how much time he will spend behind bars Wednesday.

Nicholas Cates pleaded guilty to murder earlier this year. Cates, 17, along with Angelo Worlds, 17, and Maurice Boney, 19, were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement of seven shootings that terrorized a Virginia Beach neighborhood over the course of several weeks.

Two people died in those shootings and many other were injured.

According to police the shootings took place between November 29, 2016 and December 7, 2016.

The November 29 shooting was on Skylard Drive, the November 30 shooting was on Old Club House Road, the December 2 shooting was a homicide on Hawk Avenue, the December 4 homicide was on Campion Court, and December 7 shootings were on Dunburry Court and Old Club House Road.

Cates pleaded guilty to his involvement in Christine Bender’s murder which occurred on Campion Court in July. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

News 3 has a crew at the sentencing and will have updates.

