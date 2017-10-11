Nationals blank Cubs 5-0 in Game 4 of NLDS, force winner-take-all Game 5

CHICAGO, Ill. – A day after being under the weather, and the weather postponing Game 4 of the NLDS, Stephen Strasburg dominated in his “flu game”.

The right-handed pitcher threw seven scoreless innings, striking out 12 and only allowing three hits.

In a windy and rainy evening matchup, Michael A. Taylor’s 8th inning grand slam lifted the Nationals to a 5-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs in an elimination game.

The Nationals got on the board in the third inning after Ryan Zimmerman reached first base safely on an infield error by Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, scoring Trea Turner.

After clamors of not being able to put enough runs on the board in the postseason, Taylor delivered and gave the Nationals one more chance to advance to their first-ever NLCS appearance.

Taylor’s grand slam was the first in Nationals/Expos postseason history.

In 14 innings this postseason, Strasburg has only allowed six hits, and no runs.

Game 5 will be played at Nationals Park, with first pitch coming at 8:00p.m.