Health officials looking for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog that bit a person on October 6.

The incident happened near the intersection of Discovery Lane and Branscome Road in the Powhatan Shores Neighborhood.

This dog is described as white and brown with medium length fur, and weighing approximately 30 pounds.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to get post exposure shots for the prevention of rabies.

The animal will not be taken away from its owner when it is found, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Williamsburg Environmental Health office at 757-603-4277.