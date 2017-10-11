× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and breezy conditions

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking rain and wind.

Expect overcast skies overnight with a chance of rain. It’ll be on the humid side, with temperatures dropping to near 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

Overcast skies and patchy fog to start the day Thursday. We’ll see scattered showers throughout the day. It will be cooler, but still above normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will pick up out of the northeast. We could see wind gusts near 30 mph. Hang on to your hats!

Conditions will begin to improve Friday and into the weekend. Keeping a slight chance for a few scattered showers for Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. We could see some nuisance tidal flooding during times of high tide, due to the persistent northeast wind.

Temperatures will trend warmer this weekend. Highs near 80 for Saturday, warming to the mid 80s for Sunday, with low rain chances. Rain chances will increase to start the work week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. Overcast with scattered showers (50%). Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 15-25+ mph.

Tomorrow night: Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Ophelia becomes the tenth hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season.

The storm is moving toward the east near 3 mph. A slow northeast drift is expected tonight and tomorrow, followed by an acceleration toward the east-northeast or northeast. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph, with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible over the next 48 hours.

5:00 PM AST Wed Oct 11

Location: 30.0°N 36.1°W

Moving: E at 3 mph

Min pressure: 990 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Hurricane Tracker

