College of William and Mary denounces controversial flyers posted on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The College of William and Mary is speaking out after it says flyers intended to harass and intimidate were posted around campus.

This week flyers appearing to be from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as others referencing the gender wage gap and calling affirmative action 'government-mandated racism' were discovered on campus.

Pictures surfaced online of the flyers hung inside Morton Hall, which is home of the school's Women's Studies program, Africana Studies and Equality Office.

The school released the following statement on Wednesday: