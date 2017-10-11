Charlottesville schools on modified lock down after FBI warns of threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Charlottesville City Schools division is on a modified lockdown Wednesday, after the FBI notified leaders of a social media threat.

Local officials were notified by the FBI about information from a post made on a social media message board which expressed discontent with recent events in Charlottesville, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

In the message sent to parents, a city schools spokesperson said the post specifically addressed warrants that have been issued for the arrest of Deandre Harris, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for an alleged assault that occurred on Aug. 12 during the Unite the Right rally, reported CBS 19.

Police said the person or persons who posted the message also reportedly referenced the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas and said they admired the shooter.

The post also said that Charlottesville, specifically schools within the city, should be the next target, CBS 6 reported.

At this time, there is no information on the identity of the poster, and police officers have been posted at all city schools and many of the area’s private schools.

Full Coverage: Charlottesville Protest