A former NFL player talks about reputation and sports for young athletes on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Former Virginia Tech standout and pro football player Aaron Rouse talks to parents and student-athletes about the importance of creating and managing reputation. He is an expert on the business-end of college sports and will discuss the importance of perception – developing and maintaining a health reputation on social media especially.

Aaron Rouse - Turning Perception Into Reality

October 17 at 6-730pm

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, Virginia Beach

For Information: Smart2.aaron@gmail.com