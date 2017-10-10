Virginia Beach Police officers fall ill in possible hazmat incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three officers were transported to a local hospital in a possible hazmat incident in the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.
Dispatchers received the call requesting assistance for a cardiac arrest at approximately 5:11 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene and assisting the occupant of the residence, who was taken to a local hospital, three officers were also taken to a local hospital after feeling ill.
The officers have since been evaluated and released.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Hazmat Team was requested to standby to determine if there was a foreign substance at the scene.
The incident is still being investigated.
36.888920 -76.178960