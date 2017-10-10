USS Cole remembrance ceremony to take place at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Cole Memorial at Naval Station Norfolk will hold a ceremony Thursday in remembrance of the attack on the guided-missile destroyer, according to the Naval Surface Force, Atlantic.

USS Cole (DDG 67) was attacked by members of al-Qaeda on October 12, 2000. Terrorists used a small vessel posing as a trash barge to close in on the ship before detonating an improvised explosive device, which tore a massive hole in the side of the ship. Seventeen Sailors were killed and 37 were injured in the attack.

The ship recently returned from a successful deployment to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operation. This was the second time the USS Cole operated in the area since the 2000 terrorist attack.