× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy with more showers and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds, showers, and storms… It will be warm and muggy again today with clouds, showers, and storms possible. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few glimpses of sun possible. A few scattered showers are possible this morning but rain chances will increase through the day with our best chances this afternoon and evening. Our threat for severe storms will be low but heavy downpours are possible.

It will be warm and muggy again tonight with lows near 70. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Isolated storms are possible.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with scattered showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours will again be possible. Highs will slip into the low 80s tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible Thursday with highs dipping into the mid 70s. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will mix in for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the open Atlantic. TS Ophelia is centered about 790 miles WSW of the Azores and moving SE at 3 mph. This general motion is expected to continue during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday.

5:00 AM AST Tue Oct 10

Location: 31.9°N 38.8°W

Moving: SE at 3 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 10th

1903 Hurricane: 74 mph winds Cape Henry, 9′ tides above normal

