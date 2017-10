Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Folks from Care-a-Lot and the Norfolk SPCA (norfolkspca.com) help us select the right leash for any dog. Please we learn about adoptable animals and a big adoption event coming up so you can find any dog (or cat) and make it your own.

Care-A-Lot's Fall Fur Adoption Event

Saturday, October 14th; 9AM - 4PM

1617 Diamond Springs Rd, Virginia Beach

Free and Open to the Public

www.CareALotPets.com