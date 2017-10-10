Rain moves NLDS game four between Nationals, Cubs from Tuesday to Wednesday

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Nationals 2017 season will not end Tuesday – but not because Washington won game four. Instead, it’s because Mother Nature remains undefeated.

Due to inclement weather in Chicago, Tuesday’s game four of the National League Division Series is postponed one day. First pitch is set for 4:08pm EST Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Tonight's game has been postponed until tomorrow at 4:08 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/ZVwYPgpI8f — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 10, 2017

The Nationals trail the best-of-five series two games to won. In order to advance to the National League Championship Series to face the Dodgers, Washington must beat the defending world champions in games four and five.

Um, wow… the Nationals are sticking with Tanner Roark for Game 4 tomorrow — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) October 10, 2017

Tanner Roark was Tuesday’s scheduled starting pitcher for Washington. Despite the rain out, manager Dusty Baker says Roark will start Wednesday. There was speculation, with an extra day of rest, Stephen Strasburg could start. However, Baker says Strasburg is under the weather.