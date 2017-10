PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officials in Portsmouth City Council voted to have a public referendum on whether the Confederate monument on High Street should be moved in the city.

The decision came at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, according to Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas.

However, she said a referendum likely won’t be until 2018 because there are several hurdles to cross.

Nathan Clark, Lisa Lucas-Burke, Bill Moody and Elizabeth Psimas voted in favor of the referendum.