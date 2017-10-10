Police investigating robbery at Suffolk BayPort Credit Union

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a bank robbery at the BayPort Credit Union in the 1400 block of North Main Street earlier Tuesday morning.

Police received a call at 10:20 a.m. about man who came into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The man ran off after receiving the cash.

No one was injured.

The subject is described as a black man, approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds, between 45 and 55, with a mustache and partial goatee.

He was wearing a dark shirt and pants, dark colored shoes and black ball cap with a New York Yankees logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.