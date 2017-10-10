Olde Towne Portsmouth Pub Crawl gets a zombie twist for Halloween

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Olde Towne Pub Crawl is returning to Portsmouth, this time with a zombie twist.

The event, which will benefit the Portsmouth Humane Society, starts on October 14 at 4 p.m. at Baron’s Pub.

It will run until 9 p.m. with a best costume contest and prizes at Roger Brown’s.

Advanced registration is $25 per person, day of registration is $35 per person. Registration includes a zombie survival kit with t-shirt (while supplies last) and a wristband for food and drink specials at the following participating locations:

  • Barron’s Pub (Registration Location)
  • Legend Brewery
  • 619 Cantina
  • Fish n Slips ( Marina)
  • Bier Garden
  • Gosport Tavern
  • Griff’s Tavern
  • Humbolt Steel
  • Longboards
  • Guads Mexican Restaurant
  • Stellar Wine
  • Facenda’s Pub -n- Grub
  • Roger Brown’s (Conclusion Party Location)

Click here to register.