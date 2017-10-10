Olde Towne Portsmouth Pub Crawl gets a zombie twist for Halloween

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Olde Towne Pub Crawl is returning to Portsmouth, this time with a zombie twist.
The event, which will benefit the Portsmouth Humane Society, starts on October 14 at 4 p.m. at Baron’s Pub.
It will run until 9 p.m. with a best costume contest and prizes at Roger Brown’s.
Advanced registration is $25 per person, day of registration is $35 per person. Registration includes a zombie survival kit with t-shirt (while supplies last) and a wristband for food and drink specials at the following participating locations:
- Barron’s Pub (Registration Location)
- Legend Brewery
- 619 Cantina
- Fish n Slips ( Marina)
- Bier Garden
- Gosport Tavern
- Griff’s Tavern
- Humbolt Steel
- Longboards
- Guads Mexican Restaurant
- Stellar Wine
- Facenda’s Pub -n- Grub
- Roger Brown’s (Conclusion Party Location)
