Newport News Police officer injured in two-vehicle crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An officer with the Newport News Police Department was injured in a crash at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and 29th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:41 p.m., the driver of a 2002 Dodge Stratus was traveling southbound on Jefferson Avenue and attempted to make a left turn to eastbound 29th Street. The officer, driving a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria, was traveling northbound on Jefferson Avenue when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Dodge Stratus and the officer were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Jefferson Avenue has been reopened between 28th Street and 30th Street after previously being shut down while officers investigate the crash. The incident is being investigated by the Newport News Police Department Crash Team.

