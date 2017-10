JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Emergency crews responded to an incident that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

The Deputy Chief told News 3 a 60-year-old man died after falling off a two story construction site.

The site was construction of a new house on Fenton Mill Road.

Crews were sent to respond to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The man died as a result of the fall, officials said.

Download the News 3 app for updates.