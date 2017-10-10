× Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department investigates after student allegedly makes threatening posts online

Gloucester County, VA – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a student after an alleged threatening post on was discovered on social media.

Gloucester County School District officials said there were added deputies this morning at Gloucester High School and Peasley Middle School due to comments made online that were threatening to the welfare of the students and staff members.

The Sheriff’s Department tells News 3 they are looking into what happened this morning but they don’t believe anyone is in any danger.

The District said the student responsible for making the alleged comment has been identified and the district is working with authorities.

The Assistant Superintendent John Hutchinson issued a statement that in part read:

“Both schools worked in close collaboration with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s office to insure the safety of students and staff. Please know that all students are safe and the student responsible for making the comment has been identified and the school division and law enforcement are addressing the situation in accordance with School Board policy. As always it is our goal to keep all students and staff safe.”

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested, but law enforcement said there is no active threat.