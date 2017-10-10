HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actor, comedian, SNL alum and Chesapeake native Jay Pharaoh talks with us about WHITE FAMOUS, a new series inspired by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx’s early experiences in show business.
From Chesapeake to Showtime – Jay Pharoah talks about his new show on Coast Live
-
Jay Thomas, ‘Cheers’ actor, dead at 69
-
Comedian Vicki Lawrence talks about life with a rare condition on Coast Live
-
From Facebook to stage, the stories behind a new local comedy show on Coast Live
-
Mark Feuerstein from CBS’s 9JKL talks about his real funny family inspirations on Coast Live
-
Rob Riggle on Coast Live
-
-
Rob Kardashian, Jay-Z and More Entertainment News on Coast Live
-
Two Sheldons give us a preview of the new CBS show Young Sheldon on Coast Live
-
Coop from 97.3 The Eagle on How Country is Helping Houston on Coast Live
-
Talking with new local soldiers about their call to service on Coast Live
-
Insights into how people really hunt for houses when they do it on cable TV on Coast Live
-
-
Trailblazers and the Men for Hope Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza on Coast Live
-
A review and preview of big movies for women on Coast Live
-
At ‘Comic-Con for politics,’ attendees weigh in on blurred lines between politics and entertainment