From Chesapeake to Showtime – Jay Pharoah talks about his new show on Coast Live

Posted 5:12 pm, October 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:53PM, October 10, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actor, comedian, SNL alum and Chesapeake native Jay Pharaoh talks with us about WHITE FAMOUS, a new series inspired by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx’s early experiences in show business.