Florida Gators football team to wear gator-inspired alternate uniforms Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate 25 years of their stadium (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium) being referred to as "The Swamp", the Florida Gators are dressing like...Florida gators.
Per a release from the school, as the only Division I university in the country named the Gators, UF and Nike officials saw a unique opportunity that has been in the works for over two years.
Saturday will be the first time in school history that the Florida football team will stray from its traditional orange and blue look.
This inspired News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler to wonder what if other college teams dressed as their mascots?