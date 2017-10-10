Florida Gators football team to wear gator-inspired alternate uniforms Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate 25 years of their stadium (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium) being referred to as "The Swamp", the Florida Gators are dressing like...Florida gators.

Per a release from the school, as the only Division I university in the country named the Gators, UF and Nike officials saw a unique opportunity that has been in the works for over two years.

W E A R E

T H E F L O R I D A G A T O R S

#GoGators @Nike #TheSwamp pic.twitter.com/99AHMLBfeL — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 10, 2017

Saturday will be the first time in school history that the Florida football team will stray from its traditional orange and blue look.

This inspired News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler to wonder what if other college teams dressed as their mascots?