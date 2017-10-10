× First Warning Traffic – Early morning bridge openings and road closures for Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 5:15 AM

Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 and 7:15 AM

High Rise Bridge 9:00 AM

NORFOLK – A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Sunday, October 8, and last approximately through Tuesday, November 21, for the Military CFI Project.

Detours for motorists traveling east and west on Robin Hood Road will direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH – A full closure of Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Road intersection is scheduled to start Monday, October 9, and last until November 17.

Frederick Blvd. South detour:

Airline Blvd north to High St.

High St. east onto the MLK Expressway

Turn right onto MLK Expressway to I-264 west

I-264 west to Frederick Blvd (Exit 5)

Frederick Blvd. North detour:

I-264 west to Portsmouth Blvd. (Exit 4)

Turn right onto Portsmouth Blvd.

Turn right onto Turnpike Blvd., then first left onto Kings Hwy.

Turn right on to Airline Blvd. north.

Access to all area businesses will remain open, including the main entrance to the Kroger shopping center.

Williamsburg, VA – Beginning at 7:30 am on October 11 through 6:00 pm on October 24, portions of South Nassau Street and Court Street will be closed to allow for underground utility work. This work is being performed in conjunction with the Colonial Williamsburg Art Museums expansion project.

Detour signs will be posted along Francis Street, S. Henry Street and Newport Avenue to direct traffic around the work site. In addition, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is in the process of notifying its motorcoach/tour group partners of the temporary road closures.

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, October 6 to Friday, October 13

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 16 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on the Berkley Bridge from Waterside Dr. to W Berkley Ave. from Monday, October 9 through Thursday, October 12 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

FULL RAMP AND ROAD CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT

FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT October 9-12

NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and raods to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:

Segment I:

Full road closure overnight on Industrial Park Drive between Ridgeview Drive and Trusswood Lane on October 10, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Segment II:

Full-ramp closures overnight on the I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (Exit 243B) on October 11-12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Southbound/Westbound Industrial Park Drive (from Jefferson Avenue) will be detoured to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Warwick Boulevard (Route 60):

Drive west on Route 143 Jefferson Avenue to Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard

Turn left onto Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard west

Take the second exit on the right onto Route 60 Warwick Boulevard east

Turn left onto Industrial Park Drive

Northbound/Eastbound Industrial Park Drive (from Warwick Boulevard) will be detoured to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Jefferson Avenue (Route 60):

Drive west on Route 60 Warwick Boulevard

Exit onto Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard east

Turn right onto Route 143 Jefferson Avenue

Turn right onto Industrial Park Drive

Westbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue to I-64 west will be detoured up Jefferson Avenue:

Continue straight on Jefferson Avenue (VA-143) through Yorktown Road (Rt. 238)

Take the exit on the right and follow signs for I-64 west

Eastbound traffic on Jefferson Ave to I-64 west will be detoured through the Fort Eustis Boulevard Interchange:

Continue straight on Jefferson Avenue

Turn right onto Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 west)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 east

Keep right to stay on Exit 250 A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Westbound traffic on I-64 to Route 143 (Exit 243B) will be detoured as follows:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 6-12, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Friday and Saturday night closures will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m. The Sunday night eastbound closures will not begin before 10 p.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on October 8-12, starting 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) October 8-12, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Sunday night closures will not begin before 10 p.m. westbound and 11 p.m. eastbound.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT October 8-14

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: October 8-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: October 10 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. October 11-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 13 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. October 14 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. October 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) on-ramps to I-664 south will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place: October 11-15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: October 8-12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis to Denbigh Blvd. October 8-12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: October 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: October 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. October 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures from Eltham Road (Exit 220) to VA-199/Williamsburg/Colonial Parkway (Exit 242) October 8-12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures westbound October 9-11 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Settlers Landing Rd.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closures westbound between 4 th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276): October 9-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 13 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. October 14 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Berkley Bridge, westbound: Single-lane closure October 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dual lane closure October 9-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures as follows: From both directions of I-664, the Warwick Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 5) will be closed October 8-12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: From I-664 south, the exit ramps to Route 164/Route 17 (Exits 9/A-B) will be closed October 9-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From Route 164 west exit ramp to I-664 south closed October 9-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From Route 164 east exit ramp to I-664 north closed October 11-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From Route 164 west exit ramp to I-664 north closed October 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From I-664 north exit ramp to Route 164/Route 17 (Exits 9A) closed October 9-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Route 164/Route 17 (Exits 9B) closed October 11-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows: October 8-12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road.

I-264 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closure at Military Highway, inside set of lanes October 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closure I-564 west at Terminal Blvd. exit ramp October 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dual lane closure I-564 east from I-64 east to Route 406 east October 9-13 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Single-lane closure I-564 east from VA-337 east to I-64 west/Granby St. October 10 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.



I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. I-564 eastbound October 12-14 from 3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. I-564 eastbound October 12-14 from 3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure of Frederick Blvd at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 until November 17. Signed detour will be in place.

Full closure of Frederick Blvd at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 until November 17. Signed detour will be in place. Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

I-64 east exit ramp closure to Military Hwy (Exit 281B) October 8-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Alternating single-lane closures October 8-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. October 9 and ending no later than noon October 13 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting at 7 a.m. October 9 ending no later than 8 p.m. October 13 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business).



I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: October 8-13 from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

US-60 at Skiffes Blvd: Lane closures under flagger control October 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

